John P. Schauerman Sells 20,000 Shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $461,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PRIM opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.40. Primoris Services Corp has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.30 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 18.9% during the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRIM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

