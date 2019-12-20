Jonathan W. Painter Sells 9,201 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 9,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $972,269.67. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,488,909.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $104.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.44 and a 12 month high of $108.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.19.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research set a $107.00 price objective on Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,240,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,681,000 after acquiring an additional 117,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 18.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 942,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,546,000 after purchasing an additional 145,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kadant by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kadant by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 436,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kadant by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

