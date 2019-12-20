Joseph D. Taets Sells 25,503 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Stock

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ADM opened at $45.64 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average of $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.18 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at $333,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 10.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 330.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.0% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Stephens started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

