JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $150.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JPM. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.01.

NYSE JPM opened at $137.35 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $139.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $429.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

