Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Shares Up 0.8%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) was up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $1.23, approximately 350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 75,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Kaixin Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Kaixin Auto alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74.

Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.95 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaixin Auto stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 121,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Kaixin Auto at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaixin Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.