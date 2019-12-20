Kathmandu Holdings Ltd (ASX:KMD) Insider Xavier Simonet Acquires 293,078 Shares

Kathmandu Holdings Ltd (ASX:KMD) insider Xavier Simonet acquired 293,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.02 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of A$885,095.56 ($627,727.35).

Shares of ASX:KMD opened at A$3.26 ($2.31) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.71 million and a PE ratio of 20.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.47. Kathmandu Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of A$1.90 ($1.35) and a 1 year high of A$3.20 ($2.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Kathmandu Company Profile

Kathmandu Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and retails clothing and equipment for travel and adventure in New Zealand, Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It offers a range of apparel, including waterproof jackets, down jackets, thermals, fleece jackets, shirts and pants, merino apparels, and thermals, as well as footwear and socks.

