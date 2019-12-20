KB Home Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 6,368 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,589% compared to the average volume of 377 put options.

NYSE KBH opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 4.82. KB Home has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 13,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $495,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,316.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,207,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,643 shares of company stock worth $13,353,953. 7.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on KB Home from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

