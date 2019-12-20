KBR (NYSE:KBR) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

KBR (NYSE:KBR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

KBR opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. KBR has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $30.77.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other KBR news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $37,547.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in KBR by 834.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in KBR by 7.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

