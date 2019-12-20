Kenadyr Mining (CVE:KEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Kenadyr Mining Corp (CVE:KEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of $4.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07.

Kenadyr Mining Company Profile (CVE:KEN)

Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp. investigates, evaluates, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company holds a 100% exploration license in the Borubai gold project that covers an area of 164 square kilometers located in the Chuy Region, the Kyrgyz Republic. It also holds an option agreement to acquire 9 mineral exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,200 square kilometers of prospective gold ground within Middle Tien Shan carbonaceous shale belt of the Kyrgyz Republic.

