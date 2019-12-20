Kirk Somers Sells 11,038 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 11,038 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $640,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Kirk Somers sold 15,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $955,500.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Kirk Somers sold 33,276 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $1,876,100.88.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Kirk Somers sold 1,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $88,050.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Kirk Somers sold 1,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $56,925.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Kirk Somers sold 1,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $53,115.00.

CDLX opened at $59.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.71. Cardlytics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.00.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The company had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 177.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 127,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.