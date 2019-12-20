KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:KLA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:KLA) declared a final dividend on Thursday, December 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR has a 12 month low of A$25.70 ($18.23) and a 12 month high of A$81.00 ($57.45). The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$65.25.

Get KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR alerts:

KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.