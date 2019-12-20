Kneat.com (CVE:KSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.75

Kneat.com Inc (CVE:KSI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.57, with a volume of 164417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $141.03 million and a PE ratio of -24.75.

About Kneat.com (CVE:KSI)

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States and Europe. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for modelling regulated data intensive processes for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

