LATAM Airlines Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LTM)

LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 7,944 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,932% compared to the average volume of 262 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LTM. Barclays increased their price objective on LATAM Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LATAM Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

NYSE LTM opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTM. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 710.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

