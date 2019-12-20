Laura Alber Sells 15,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,847,310.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 17th, Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,469,950.00.

WSM opened at $72.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $74.15.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $76.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Argus raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

