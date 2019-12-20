Lear (NYSE:LEA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

LEA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

NYSE:LEA opened at $141.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $105.10 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.65.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lear will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 38.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Lear by 7.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 37,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

