LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CFO Sells $219,479.56 in Stock

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $219,479.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,729.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $35.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.21. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $37.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.15 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

LMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, First Analysis lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 137.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

