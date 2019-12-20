Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

BATRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.31 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Braves Group Series A currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Liberty Braves Group Series A stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 243,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $3,662,056.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BATRA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 0.7% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 128,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 113.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

