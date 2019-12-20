Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BATS. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($51.96) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded British American Tobacco Plc Ads to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,637.50 ($47.85).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,264 ($42.94) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,954.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,917.19. The stock has a market cap of $74.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12 month low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,222 ($42.38).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

