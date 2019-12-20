Liberum Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell (LON:AJB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.87) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of AJB stock opened at GBX 425 ($5.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 400.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 398.19. AJ Bell has a 1-year low of GBX 220 ($2.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 482 ($6.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Simon Turner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.26), for a total value of £120,000 ($157,853.20).

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates retail investment platforms in the United Kingdom. Its platforms offer investment administration, dealing, and custody services to regulated financial advisers and wealth managers. The company administers investments in SIPPs, ISAs, LISAs, and general investment/dealing accounts.

