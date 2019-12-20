LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.49

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.49 and last traded at $36.48, with a volume of 84515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.06.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $41.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Get LKQ alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $134,710.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,613.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 13,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $487,709.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,770.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,506 shares of company stock valued at $822,020. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 63.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in LKQ by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.