Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Raised to GBX 56 at Goldman Sachs Group

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 51 ($0.67) to GBX 56 ($0.74) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LLOY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 76 ($1.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.82) price objective (down previously from GBX 65 ($0.86)) on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.16) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 65.27 ($0.86).

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 63.28 ($0.83) on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 60.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion and a PE ratio of 22.60.

In related news, insider Sara V. Weller acquired 32,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 182,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total value of £100,161.60 ($131,756.91).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

