Luke Larson Sells 10,211 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Stock

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) President Luke Larson sold 10,211 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $731,924.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,103.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AAXN stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $77.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 140.64, a P/E/G ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $130.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

