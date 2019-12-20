Lydian International (TSE:LYD) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Lydian International Ltd. (TSE:LYD)’s share price was down 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 535,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 589,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,046.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27.

Lydian International (TSE:LYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.03 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Lydian International Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lydian International (TSE:LYD)

Lydian International Limited is a gold-focused mineral development company pursuing resources in emerging and transitional geopolitical regions. The Company’s main project is the Amulsar Gold Project, a gold development-stage project located in the Republic of Armenia. The Company holds a combined exploration-mining license covering an early-stage gold prospect known as the Kela Project in the Guri region of the Ozurgeti province in Georgia.

