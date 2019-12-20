Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MDGL. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $88.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.16. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $82.31 and a 52 week high of $148.18.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $126,564,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

