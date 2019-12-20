MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

