Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Williams Capital

Williams Capital started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Tudor Pickering cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Cfra downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

MRO opened at $13.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $2,394,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 356.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

