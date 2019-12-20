Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Now Covered by Siebert Williams Shank

Equities research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Williams Capital started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.85.

MRO stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.31.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 15.51%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Marathon Oil by 212.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 937,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 637,242 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 391.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 757,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 603,329 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $4,911,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,147,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after acquiring an additional 58,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

