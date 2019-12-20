Mark Chin Sells 12,476 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Director Mark Chin sold 12,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $209,971.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Chin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Mark Chin sold 103,754 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $1,884,172.64.

On Friday, December 6th, Mark Chin sold 47,752 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $914,450.80.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a market cap of $444.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,107.97% and a negative return on equity of 86.88%. The company had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 216.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 201,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 183.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 151,644 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,348,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HARP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

