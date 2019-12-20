Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.27.

NYSE MTDR opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 10,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $143,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $468,854. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

