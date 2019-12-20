Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 129.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Shares of MTNB stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

In other news, CFO Keith A. Kucinski acquired 94,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $112,455.00. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 100,000 shares of Matinas BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 30,402 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 30.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Matinas BioPharma by 297.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 77,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Matinas BioPharma by 175.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 98,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the second quarter valued at $171,000.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.