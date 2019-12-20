Matthew S. Mcilwain Sells 17,796 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 17,796 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $761,134.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,104.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $42.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $111,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 76.9% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 382.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 76.9% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

