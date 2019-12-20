MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Trading 5% Higher

MedX Health Corp. (CVE:MDX)’s stock price traded up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 246,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 108% from the average session volume of 118,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45.

MedX Health Company Profile (CVE:MDX)

MedX Health Corp., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers SIMSYS-MoleMate, a skin imaging system for the non-invasive skin screening of moles and lesions.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for MedX Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedX Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.