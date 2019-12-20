Michael P. Landy Acquires 1,336 Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Stock

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) CEO Michael P. Landy bought 1,336 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $19,398.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,283,573.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael P. Landy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

On Friday, November 15th, Michael P. Landy purchased 143 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $2,006.29.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Michael P. Landy purchased 146 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $2,006.04.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.22 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 3.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 96,125 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 133,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares in the last quarter. 67.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Compass Point began coverage on Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.