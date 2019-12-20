Michael Ruane Acquires 89,000,000 Shares of Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) Stock

Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) insider Michael Ruane bought 89,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$712,000.00 ($504,964.54).

The firm has a market cap of $4.98 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.01. Empire Resources Limited has a 52 week low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of A$0.01 ($0.01).

Empire Resources Company Profile

Empire Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Yuinmery copper-gold project that is located near the town of Sandstone; and 60% interest in the Penny's Find gold project situated in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

