Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) CEO Sells $17,125.20 in Stock

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) CEO Remy Luthringer sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $17,125.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $5.66 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $290.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NERV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NERV. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 1,082.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 599,198 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 25.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 132,700 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.