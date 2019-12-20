Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) COO Sells $19,340.40 in Stock

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) COO Joseph H. Reilly sold 2,724 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $19,340.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,537.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NERV stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07. Minerva Neurosciences Inc has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $290.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NERV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 774.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

