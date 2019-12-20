Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

MBRX has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on Moleculin Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moleculin Biotech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.90. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Moleculin Biotech by 430.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 676,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 64,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,680,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

