National Bank Financial Comments on Chorus Aviation Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Chorus Aviation in a report issued on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.29.

Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$8.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$4.54 and a 1 year high of C$8.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.35%.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

