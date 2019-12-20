National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s current price.

NHI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

NHI stock opened at $80.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.24. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $73.35 and a 12-month high of $86.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.16.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 50.18%. The firm had revenue of $81.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Jobe sold 900 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $74,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,087.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 23,504 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $818,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 112,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 51,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

