National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) COO Sells 1,235 Shares

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) COO Robert Michael Ussery sold 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $109,013.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,784,232.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NHC opened at $86.00 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $89.54.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $247.07 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,028,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,155,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.