Navin Shenoy Sells 8,552 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Navin Shenoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of Intel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76.

INTC opened at $57.96 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $59.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.26. The company has a market cap of $251.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital set a $50.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,406,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after buying an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,298,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,450,387,000 after buying an additional 1,952,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intel by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,318,484,000 after buying an additional 2,081,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,395,131,000 after buying an additional 516,977 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

