NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives $37.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.63.

NCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on NCR from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

In related news, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $274,243.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,961.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $87,842.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of NCR by 1,210.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCR opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42. NCR has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.64.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 79.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

