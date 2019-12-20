Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.19% from the stock’s previous close.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Synaptics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ SYNA traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $67.12. The stock had a trading volume of 20,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,504. Synaptics has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Shawn Tsai-Shyang Liu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $32,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,463.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $123,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,134. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,310,000 after purchasing an additional 175,697 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,972,000 after purchasing an additional 215,852 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Synaptics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 735,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,430,000 after buying an additional 217,172 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Synaptics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 54,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

