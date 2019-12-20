Nevada Sunrise Gold (CVE:NEV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. (CVE:NEV) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 50000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05.

About Nevada Sunrise Gold (CVE:NEV)

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. It explores for gold, cobalt, copper, and lithium. The company's principal gold property is the Kinsley Mountain property comprising 513 unpatented lode claims and 6 leased patents covering an area of 4,213 hectares located in White Pine County.

