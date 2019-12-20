Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NEXT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nextdecade in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nextdecade in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nextdecade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Nextdecade stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $750.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of -0.18. Nextdecade has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that Nextdecade will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nextdecade by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nextdecade by 36.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Nextdecade by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nextdecade by 60.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 208,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nextdecade during the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nextdecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

