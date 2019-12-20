Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Nexus Gold Corp (CVE:NXS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 16000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06.

Get Nexus Gold alerts:

Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS)

Nexus Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in West Africa. It holds interest in the Bouboulou gold concession covering an area of 38.8 square kilometers located to the north-west of the capital Ouagadougou; Rakounga gold concession that covers an area of 250-square kilometers in Burkina Faso, West Africa; and Niangouela gold concession totaling an area of 178 square kilometers y located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.