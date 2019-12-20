Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.13% from the stock’s current price.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

NYSE NKE opened at $101.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a 12-month low of $66.53 and a 12-month high of $101.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.37.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $15,414,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,932,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 592,374 shares of company stock worth $54,907,589. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Nike by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 375,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,852 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Nike by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nike by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 197,085 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after buying an additional 90,471 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Nike by 3.0% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 155,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

