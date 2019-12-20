Nikos Theodosopoulos Sells 1,360 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $272,122.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,846.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $203.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $173.31 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $41,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 311.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Arista Networks to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $315.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $295.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.72.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

