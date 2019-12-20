Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on Noble Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

NBLX stock opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $169.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andy Viens acquired 1,500 shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $32,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,030.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik acquired 5,000 shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $161,735 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.