NOIA Network Price Down 5.6% This Week (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $539,549.00 and $37,590.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. Over the last week, NOIA Network has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038384 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $463.14 or 0.06428339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000459 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029924 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001467 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,228,338 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

